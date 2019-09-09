The full moon will look super-small on Friday the 13th. Here’s why

Here’s what makes a supermoon When a full moon makes its closest pass to Earth in its orbit it appears up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter, making it a supermoon. A 2016 supermoon was the closest moon to Earth since 1948. The moon won’t be that super again until 2034. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When a full moon makes its closest pass to Earth in its orbit it appears up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter, making it a supermoon. A 2016 supermoon was the closest moon to Earth since 1948. The moon won’t be that super again until 2034.

You’ve heard of a “supermoon”?

September’s full moon will be super-small.

It’s a rare occurrence called a micromoon.

That’s because the Harvest Moon — the full moon around the time of the fall equinox — occurs when the moon is at apogee, what astronomers call the point when it’s farthest away from Earth.

September’s micromoon will look about 14% smaller than a supermoon, and it will be less bright.

And there’s another thing — it all happens at 9:32 p.m. Pacific time on Friday the 13th.

There won’t be another full moon on Friday the 13th in North America until 2049, according to the Farmers Almanac.

A Harvest Moon got its name because in pre-industrial society, farmers would work late into the night to bring in their crops, using the light of the full moon.

And don’t worry about the full moon happening on Friday the 13th, a day filled with superstition.

Scientists say that the myths regarding full moon lunacy are just so much nonsense.