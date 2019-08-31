Man dies after being struck by train at Boulevard Park Saturday

Here’s how to avoid injury or death around railroad tracks, crossings Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries

A man has died after being hit by a train early Saturday morning at Boulevard Park in Bellingham, Gus Melonas, a spokesperson with Burlington Northern Santa Fe, told The Bellingham Herald.

Melonas said around 4:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, a middle-aged man was on the railroad tracks at the road crossing at Boulevard Park when he was hit by a train. The train, which was empty, was traveling from Canada back into Washington, Melonas said.

The man died, Melonas said. No other information about the man was immediately available.

The rail line was shut down for approximately two hours, Melonas said. Bellingham Police announced on social media around 7:15 a.m. that they closed access to the park from Bayview Drive. Bellingham police said the road would likely be closed for several hours.

Access to Boulevard Park from Bayview Drive is closed for the time being due to a collision investigation. The roadway should be open again for traffic in a few hours. #bp183 — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) August 31, 2019

Melonas said BNSF is investigating with the local authorities. The man is the 12th person to be hit and killed on BNSF tracks in Washington state this year, Melonas said.