Alabama Hill house fire ‘got into the attic space, and we had to chase it a little’

Bellingham Fire battles garage blaze in Alabama Hill neighborhood

Quick work by Bellingham Fire Department crews to knock down a residential fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, in the Alabama Hill neighborhood prevented it from spreading to a nearby house or two cars parked in the driveway.

Firefighters responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Erie Street, Captain Dave Pethick told The Bellingham Herald, and arrived to find the garage in flames.

“It was fully involved and threatening two cars and a neighboring house,” Pethick said. “It got into the attic space, and we had to chase it a little.”

Crews prevented the fire from spreading, Pethick said, knocking flames down within eight minutes of their arrival, though the house’s location on a dead-end street made it challenging to position apparatus in their usual locations.

Pethick said the report on the fire didn’t note that anyone was injured.

There was no estimate on the amount of damage caused by the fire, and Pethick said the origin and cause of the blaze is still under investigation.