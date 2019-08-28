This is how guests at Bellingham’s Motel 6 could get part of a $12 million settlement

How to log in to your Bellingham Herald digital account and eEdition This is how to log in to your Bellingham Herald digital account and eEdition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is how to log in to your Bellingham Herald digital account and eEdition.

People who stayed in the Motel 6 in Bellingham could get part of the $12 million settlement from the national hotel chain for releasing their private information to federal immigration officials.

The settlement came from the lawsuit that Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed against Motel 6 for releasing the information — names, dates of birth, driver’s license, passport/green card/other ID numbers and license plate numbers — to Immigration and Customs Enforcement without guests’ knowledge or consent, according to a news release from Ferguson’s office as well as legal documents.

ICE used the information to target guests with Latino-sounding names, the attorney general said.

More than 100,000 guests who stayed at seven Motel 6 locations in Washington state primarily between Jan. 1, 2015, and Sept. 17, 2017, may file a claim for restitution online, the attorney general announced Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

However, the period for the Bellingham Motel 6 at 3701 Byron Ave. is much shorter. People may file for a claim if they stayed there Jan. 29, 2017, to March 11, 2017.

Guests who were affected also will be mailed a letter and claim form at the address Motel 6 has on file.

In addition to Bellingham, the hotels that are part of the settlement are in Seattle, Tacoma and Everett.

The two sides reached the agreement in April, which included banning Motel 6 from providing such private information to ICE in the future without a warrant.

How much people could receive will differ, the Attorney General’s Office announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

People whose information was shared with ICE but weren’t harmed further can still file for the compensation.

“Guests who faced questioning, arrest or deportation will receive more restitution for the serious harms they suffered as a result of Motel 6’s actions,” the news release states.

File a claim

Go to washingtonmotel6settlement.com to file a settlement claim in the lawsuit against Motel 6.

The website is in English and Spanish.

Claims must be filed by Dec. 31, 2019.

Questions?

▪ By phone: 877-307-7268.

▪ By WhatsApp: 414-708-0437.

▪ Mexico: 01-800-681-6519By.

▪ Email: info@WashingtonMotel6Settlement.com.