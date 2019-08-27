19-year-old Bellingham man found after weekend drowning in Canyon Lake

Here’s what the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office does The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways.

A 19-year-old Bellingham man drowned in Canyon Lake near Deming while he and a friend were camping in the area last weekend.

According to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office press release, Marcus Poulos’ body was located by search and rescue dive team members Monday morning, Aug. 26.

Poulos and a friend drove to the end of North Fork Road on Friday afternoon, Aug. 23, to camp overnight, the release said. They reportedly ingested some drugs, which caused Poulos to exhibit abnormal behavior, according to the press release.

Poulos ran through some thick brush and entered the lake before his friend heard him thrashing in the water, the release stated. The friend tried to swim out, but Poulos disappeared in the water.

After searching for a while, the friend rode his bike to an area with cell phone coverage and called 911 at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday.

Search and rescue volunteers from Whatcom County Dive Rescue and Summit to Sound Search and Rescue responded along with Whatcom County Fire District 14, the release said.

Searches Saturday and Sunday were unsuccessful, as water conditions were reported to be poor with limited visibility and logs creating additional hazards.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, Poulos’ body was found about 50 yards offshore and approximately 27 feet beneath the water’s surface, according to the release.