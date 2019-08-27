This local event is so popular that the city wants to promote another one, too

Bellingham SeaFeast kickoff previews new event Singers perform a song about maritime life on Monday, May 16 at Zuanich Park in Bellingham. It was part of a kick-off event for Bellingham SeaFeast, which will take place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2016, on the city's waterfront. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Singers perform a song about maritime life on Monday, May 16 at Zuanich Park in Bellingham. It was part of a kick-off event for Bellingham SeaFeast, which will take place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2016, on the city's waterfront.

SeaFeast, the fall event that has been compared to “a fair for fish,” is such a hit that it’s expanding to a Saturday-Sunday festival and the city of Bellingham is seeking ideas for a second local event.

“SeaFeast has been so successful that we’d like to find another signature event to support that will bring the community together like SeaFeast has,” Bellingham Mayor Kelli Linville said at the city’s website.

Links to suggest an event are also at the city’s website.

A total of $75,000 is available to launch the event in 2020, the city said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people attended SeaFeast in 2017 and in 2018 — despite cool and blustery weather last year that marked an early start of the Northwest’s rainy season.

SeaFeast, which debuted in 2016, is a partnership among the city, the Port of Bellingham and Haggen grocery stores

Hours this year are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in Zuanich Point Park at the entrance to Squalicum Harbor. Admission is free.