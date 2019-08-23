Headed south on Interstate 5 this weekend? You could face delays

Work zone safety The Washington State Department of Transportation released this video of a construction zone crash as a warning to pay attention in work zones and travel a speed that will allow you to proceed through safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Department of Transportation released this video of a construction zone crash as a warning to pay attention in work zones and travel a speed that will allow you to proceed through safely.

Drivers headed south on Interstate 5 in Skagit and Snohomish counties could face delays this weekend.

Washington State Department of Transportation contractors are working on two bridge decks, WSDOT said in an email.

One area is near the Skagit/Snohomish county line. Longest delays are expected Sunday, Aug. 25, and could last into the evening. Here is what is planned:

▪ Two left lanes of southbound I-5 south of exit 212 will close from 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, to 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.

▪ The right lane of southbound I-5 at milepost 211 will close from 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

▪ The southbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street northeast will close from 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. A signed detour will be in place.

▪ The two left lanes of southbound I-5 at milepost 217, just south of the Skagit/Snohomish county line, will close from 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.