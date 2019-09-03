Here’s how Whatcom schools were upgraded over the summer

Sehome High School is finishing its new parking lot And the 2019-20 school year begins, construction crews work to complete Sehome High School's new parking lot in Bellingham. Wash. Last year, students returned from winter break to start classes in a new building. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK And the 2019-20 school year begins, construction crews work to complete Sehome High School's new parking lot in Bellingham. Wash. Last year, students returned from winter break to start classes in a new building.

Many schools complete major construction and renovation projects over the summer. Here’s a district-by-district list of some the changes students (and parents) may notice when they return to school for 2019-2020 year.

Bellingham Public Schools

Sehome High School is continuing its transition into its new building. Currently, construction crews are working to complete the parking lot and athletic fields.

Squalicum High School is working on its new turf baseball/softball diamonds and multi-purpose field.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Blaine School District

Blaine High School is constructing its new press box and bleachers. The old bleachers will still be used for fall sports. The library and east-side classrooms are currently being renovated. These projects were approved by voters in 2015.

High school students will also notice a new courtyard area and front entrance to the campus.

Ferndale

Thanks to the efforts the PTO, Dawson construction and the Ferndale District, the unpopular carpet floor in the Eagleridge Elementary school gym has been replaced with a new, more common wooden floor.

Students may notice that new carpet has been installed at Skyline Elementary School.

Cascadia Elementary, Horizon Middle School, Eagleridge Elementary, Custer Elementary and the Mountain View campus all had their play-lines repainted.

Lynden

Bernice Vossbeck Elementary has added two newly refurbished portables to its campus. ISOM elementary has also added a new portable to its campus.

Lynden Middle School students may notice a new athletics shed near the tennis courts, as well as two scoreboards from the old middle school that have been reinstalled at the fields.

Meridian

Parents dropping their children off at Meridian Middle School will notice the newly repaired and resurfaced parking lot. Students may notice the roof at Meridian Middle School was also replaced.

Irene Reither Elementary School also installed new carpets over the summer.

Mt. Baker

Mt. Baker Senior High School has begun making upgrades to its field house. Over the next year, construction crews will be re-roofing the structure, remodeling the locker rooms, remodeling the weight room and making improvements to the ventilation systems. The $4 million project is expected to be completed in February 2020. This will affect where students will be able to park during the 2019-2020 school year.

Parents may also notice the parking lot at Harmony Elementary School has been resurfaced and new parking spaces have been added as well.

A new Special Programs office has also been completed.

Nooksack Valley

No major construction projects were completed within the Nooksack Valley school district over the summer. However, a bond passed in February that will provide the necessary resources to build a new Sumas Elementary next summer.