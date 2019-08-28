Here are the new principals, superintendent starting at Whatcom schools this year

These are the 10 state schools in Whatcom County Whatcom County has 10 public high schools. Four of them are located in Bellingham while the others are in Blaine, Lynden, Nooksack Valley, Deming, Meridian, and Ferndale. The largest school in the county has almost 1,500 students. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whatcom County has 10 public high schools. Four of them are located in Bellingham while the others are in Blaine, Lynden, Nooksack Valley, Deming, Meridian, and Ferndale. The largest school in the county has almost 1,500 students.

New principals, vice principals and superintendents coming this fall to public schools in Whatcom County that start this week and next.

Bellingham Public Schools

Students attending schools in Whatcom County’s largest district will have several new principles at their elementary, middle and high schools this year.

Birchwood Elementary School is welcoming Nicole Talley to her new position as principal. Talley previously worked at Silver Beach Elementary.

Julie Van Wijk will be principal at Cordata Elementary School.

Teri Herda will be the new principal at Silver Beach Elementary. Herda was previously dean at Wade King Elementary.

Matt Whitten, who was previously the principal at Birchwood Elementary, is starting a position as the new principal at Shuksan Middle School.

Sonia Bell will be Sehome High School’s new principal. Bell was previously an assistant principal at Squalicum High School.

Blaine School District

The Blaine School District recently announced Dr. Chris Granger will be the district’s new superintendent. Dr. Granger previously served as an assistant superintendent in Brisbee, Ariz., according to the Blaine School District’s website.

Ferndale School District

A few changes are coming to Ferndale High School. Ravinder Dhillon, who previously worked as an assistant principal intern at Bellingham High School in the new assistant principal.

Ferndale High School’s current assistant principal, David Rodriguez, is taking on new responsibilities as co-principal.

Obadiah Webber will be the new principal at Skyline Elementary School. Webber was previously principal of the Lummi Nation School.

Kelly Parsons will be the new principal at Cascadia Elementary School. Before joining the Ferndale School District, Parsons was an assistant principal at Quil Ceda Tulalip Elementary School.

Joel Francik will be the new principal at Central Elementary School. Francik was assistant principal at Vista Middle School for two years.

Lynden School District

A familiar face will be the new principal at ISOM Elementary School. Tim Doering, who has worked at ISOM for 20 years, will be the new principal at the elementary school.

Meridian School District

Dawn Christiana will be the new principal at Irene Reither Elementary School. Christiana taught at elementary schools in Pennsylvania and Washington for the last 15 years. She previously worked in the Bellingham School District as the Director of Teaching and Learning.

Mt. Baker School District

Andy Remien will be the new assistant principal at Mt. Baker Middle/Senior High School.

Nick Perigo will be the new principal at Kendall Elementary, while Eric Rasmussen will be the new assistant principal.

Nooksack Valley

Katie Brown was appointed principal at Nooksack Elementary. She served as interim principal last year. Brown also worked with Bellingham Schools.