This Bellingham spot was a grocery store, then a hardware store. Here is what’s next

PeaceHealth expects to open a new medical clinic in Fairhaven Plaza this November.

The 4,500-square-foot site will offer walk-in and primary care in the plaza on Old Fairhaven Parkway near Interstate 5.

The health care provider is going into part of the space once occupied by CHS Northwest True Value store at 3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway. The hardware and agriculture store closed in summer 2018.

A number of tenants have been in that building over the years.

First, it was an Albertsons. The grocery store occupied the building when it opened in 1995, but closed after three years.

In 2002, it became the Southside Food Pavilion. In 2009, the space was remodeled to become the Market at Fairhaven.

In 2012, the Whatcom Farmers Co-op took over the space and later changed the name to CHS Northwest True Value.

PeaceHealth’s new clinic will be in suite 106.

An artist’s rendering of a new commercial/residential project at 3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway shows the PeaceHealth medical clinic in front of a proposed multi-story apartment building. The clinic is expected to open in November 2019 in Bellingham, Wa. City of Bellingham Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

“PeaceHealth recognized that south Bellingham needed greater access to primary care and walk-in services,” said Misty Parris, vice president of operations of PeaceHealth Medical Group’s Northwest network.

“We have also seen increased use of our walk-in clinic on the campus of PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center off Squalicum Parkway, and recognized the need for expanding convenient access to care for simple acute issues,” Parris told The Bellingham Herald.

Simple acute issues include cuts, simple fractures and sprains, coughs, sore throats, fevers and rashes.

The clinic will have 14 employees, including doctors, nurse practitioners and medical assistants.

It will be PeaceHealth’s second walk-in clinic in Whatcom County.

PeaceHealth plans to open a third in its existing center at Cordata Parkway in the near future and a fourth in Lynden within the next couple of years, Parris said.

The Fairhaven Plaza location will be PeaceHealth’s second family medicine clinic outside of Cordata.

Also going into Fairhaven Plaza is Capstone Physical Therapy, which will open next to PeaceHealth, according to Ryan Martin, a Windermere Real Estate agent, who is a leasing agent for the plaza.

The Capstone space will be 2,450 square feet, according to Martin.

PeaceHealth and Capstone will join Fairhaven Dermatology, Proliance Retina and Cascadia Eye as the other medical tenants in the plaza.

The area is also the site of a proposed 86-apartment building that will be constructed over a parking garage.

The building is scheduled to be completed by summer 2021, according to Martin.

It will be behind the PeaceHealth clinic.

The city of Bellingham is reviewing the permits for the proposed apartment building, now called Fairhaven Plaza Apartments.