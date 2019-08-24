Pro wrestling is ‘weird and bizarre and definitely something everybody should try’

Here is a taste of 5CC Wrestling 5CC Wrestling hosted its first professional wrestling match in Bellingham Aug. 17. The evening featured one-on-one and tag-team matches and involved about 15 professional wrestlers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 5CC Wrestling hosted its first professional wrestling match in Bellingham Aug. 17. The evening featured one-on-one and tag-team matches and involved about 15 professional wrestlers.

“A Star is Born” presented by 5CC Wrestling offered Bellingham a rare taste of pro wresting last weekend.

The crowd of about 80 to 100 people was loud and involved Saturday night, Aug. 17, while roughly 15 wrestlers competed in one-on-one and tag-team matches.

The event, which was held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles building on Forrest Street, was organized by 19-year-old entrepreneur Logan Price. It also featured the first five-sided ring, according to 5CC Wrestling’s Instagram page.

5CC Wrestling stands for “Five Corner Catch.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Price, who said he has been a fan of the sport since he was 5, has been building rings and writing scripts for wrestling matches for several years. However this was the first professional wrestling event he has organized.

“I was obsessed with wrestling since I was a kid,” Price said about what inspired him to organize a pro wrestling match. “I want everyone to give it a shot. It’s weird and bizarre and definitely something everybody should try.”

Danika Dellarouge was one of several female wrestlers who competed Saturday evening. It was her first bout in Bellingham.

For Dellarouge, crowd involvement is an important part of the sport.

“Definitely interact, it really helps us when the crowd is involved,” Dellarouge said. “If it’s your first time, drink a beer. That always helps .”

Wrestling fans interested in learning more about 5CC Wrestling can check out the 5CC Wrestling Instagram or Facebook pages. The next match is being planned for November, Price said.