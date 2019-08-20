Here’s why the weather will feel a bit freaky on Wednesday

Safety tip for driving in the rain Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol offers an important safety tip for motorists driving in the rain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol offers an important safety tip for motorists driving in the rain.

Bring a raincoat or an umbrella Wednesday, because a blustery storm is blowing through from the Pacific Ocean on its way north to Canada.

“It’ll push some energy and moisture in our direction,” said meteorologist Logan Johnson at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Rain could be heavy at times, according to the forecast.

Johnson said Bellingham and the Whatcom County lowlands should see a quarter-inch or more of rain — which isn’t unusual for a late-summer blow.

High temperature will be around 70, with southeast wind to 20 mph, gusting to about 25 mph.

Heavier rain is likely in the Cascades, Johnson said.

Randy Small, who maintains the Whatcom County Weather page on Facebook, said Wednesday will feel like fall, calling it an “Augtober” storm.