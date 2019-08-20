The Beast Bus, a Seahawks golf cart and hundreds of 12s — is it football season yet?

Seahawk Fan Fest celebrates team in Birch Bay Seahawk fans celebrated their team Aug. 16-18, 2019, with a variety of festivities in Birch Bay, Wash. Over three days, fans had the chance to greet former players, check out the famous Beast Bus and attend a watch party for Sunday's game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seahawk fans celebrated their team Aug. 16-18, 2019, with a variety of festivities in Birch Bay, Wash. Over three days, fans had the chance to greet former players, check out the famous Beast Bus and attend a watch party for Sunday's game.

Hundreds of Seattle Seahawks fans— all dressed in blue, silver and green, lined the streets of Birch Bay this weekend for the fifth annual Fan Fest.

Fan Fest was a three-day event held in conjunction with Birch Bay Discovery days, which included opportunities to meet players’ moms, attend a watch party and sit back for a parade that had no shortage of “Sea! Hawks!” chants.

Evan Crump, a Seahawks fan and Birch Bay local, parked his Seahawks-adorned golf cart along Birch Bay Drive to enjoy the parade with his family and friends.

“We have a golf cart that’s all decked-out with Seahawks stuff,” said Crump. “Its great bringing the kids down and it’s really all about the fans.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fans were also treated to attractions such as the Beast Bus, a double-decker bus imported from London that has been converted into a mobile monument to the team, complete with stadium seats and beer taps.

For Kelly Sillery, the day was about the community created by the team.

“Just seeing all the people coming out to support the Seahawks,” said Sillery, “all the kids and the community, it’s really just great to see.”

After the parade, fans watched as the “12’s” flag was raised at the festival’s main stage.

Fan Fest also included a gala on Saturday evening and concluded with a watch party for Sunday’s pre-season game that the Vikings won 25-19.