Local
DNR, Whatcom fire crews battle wildfire near Peaceful Valley
DNR helicopter battles fire near Peaceful Valley
Whatcom County Fire District 14 and crews from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources battled a wildfire Thursday, Aug. 14, near Peaceful Valley, according to Facebook posts.
DNR spokesperson Janet Pearce told The Bellingham Herald that the Limestone Fire charred approximately 4.5 acres of timber, grass, brush and flash — or remnants of forest clearing.
Pearce said the fire began burning Wednesday afternoon.
The fire is along a logging road near Limestone and Tilbury roads, according to a post on the District 14 Facebook page, which added that the cause is under investigation by the DNR.
A follow-up post showed a DNR helicopter dumping water on the area to assist in the battle, while another showed crews removing boulders from the logging road to gain access.
Comments