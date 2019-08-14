Fire crews, DNR battling Wiser Lake wildfire that reportedly injures firefighter

Fall wildfire danger to be high in the Pacific Northwest AccuWeather's fall outlook predicts dry and hot conditions in the Pacific Northwest, increasing the danger of large wildfires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AccuWeather's fall outlook predicts dry and hot conditions in the Pacific Northwest, increasing the danger of large wildfires.

Approximately three to five acres of a grass field has burned in a wildfire burning south of Lynden on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 14, and a firefighter was reportedly transported from the area with dehydration.

The fire has been named the Wiser Lake Fire, Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Janet Pearce told The Bellingham Herald.

Pearce said the fire was first reported at 12:52 p.m. The fire appeared to be burning approximately a half mile north of Pole Road between the Guide Meridian and Hannegan Road.

“It’s burning in a grass field that is edged by some timber,” Pearce told The Herald. “There’s been a little bit of creeping into that timber area, but it’s been pretty slow going, which is obviously good.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pearce said DNR is using a helicopter to dampen the area to prevent the fire, which is still actively burning, from spreading. She also said there were a few houses in the area, but none were being threatened by flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Pearce said.

Unconfirmed emergency broadcast transmissions reported that a firefighter was down. A later report said the firefighter was being transported from the scene by aid so that he or she could be transferred to a medical unit.