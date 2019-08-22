Here’s how Whatcom County is fighting back against white supremacist hate

The Riveters Collective is sponsoring a “Hate Has No Home Here” event from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St. The Bellingham Herald file

A community meeting is planned next week in response to flyers for a white supremacist hate group that appeared recently in downtown Ferndale.

Advertisements for the Patriot Front were posted on utility poles downtown, apparently during the Old Settlers Grand Parade on July 27 — where one float displayed the Confederate flag.

The Riveters Collective, a civic action group that formed in November 2016, is sponsoring a “Hate Has No Home Here” event from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St.

Both the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League list the Patriot Front as a hate group linked to the deadly 2017 march in Charlottesville, Va.

In response to the Patriot Front flyers, the Ferndale City Council voted 7-0 on Monday to denounce “white supremacy, neo-Nazi groups, and racism.”

Similar flyers were found this week in Bellingham