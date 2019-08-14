Local
Here’s what is planned for the Christ Church Bellingham on Birchwood Avenue
Here’s where Christ Church Bellingham plans to expand its Trinity Classical School
The Christ Church Bellingham is planning to expand its Birchwood Neighborhood facility to increase the size of Trinity Classical School.
An application was recently filed with the city for a conditional use permit for land currently owned by the church. The permit would allow the church to operate a 200-student school in the 2800 block of Birchwood Avenue.
The city of Bellingham will be holding a public hearing on the proposed expansion at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the city council chambers at 210 Lottie St.
The school currently is for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, according to the school website. The expansion will help the school continue on its mission to serve the Bellingham community, church pastor Nate Walker told The Bellingham Herald.
According to the notice from the city, the school would operate 135 days per year along with the existing church’s operations. The project also involves placing three portable classrooms behind the church and converting a single-family residence into administrative offices.
Written comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday to the planning and community development department in city hall. Comments can also be emailed to Jackie Lynch at jlynch@cob.org at the planning office.
