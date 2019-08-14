These Bellingham kids couldn’t go enjoy the park, so a playground was brought to them

Kids with cancer took a ride and came home to a playtime surprise Eliza and Oliver Swanson have cancer and aren't able to enjoy public playgrounds. The Roc Solid Foundation teamed with the No Name Motorcycle Club and Weinershnitzel to build a playground in their backyard in Bellingham, Wash., on Aug. 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Eliza and Oliver Swanson have cancer and aren't able to enjoy public playgrounds. The Roc Solid Foundation teamed with the No Name Motorcycle Club and Weinershnitzel to build a playground in their backyard in Bellingham, Wash., on Aug. 9, 2019.

The Swanson family was recently surprised with a new playground in their Bellingham back yard.

The fast-food chain Wienerschnitzel worked with the Roc Solid Foundation and members of the No Name Motorcycle Club to build a playground Aug. 9 for the Eliza, 4, and Oliver, 2, who both are being treated for cancer.

The Swanson family was taken for a three-hour limo ride and lunch, and when they returned, the kids were surprised to find a new playground in their back yard complete with swings, a slide and fresh mulch to play on.

Cancer treatment has weakened the immune systems of both children, so they often cannot enjoy public parks in the same way children with healthy immune systems can.

The Roc Solid Foundation’s aims to give kids with cancer and their families a sense of normality by offering the kids a place to enjoy playing outside without compromising their safety. It works with hospitals to find families that would benefit from their work and then organizes a build with volunteers from the community.

Dominic Baker, who owns a Wienerschnitzel in Everett, was in charge of organizing the labor for the build. Baker is a member of the No Name Motorcycle Club, a registered 501(c)(3) charity, which he called on to help assemble the playground.

Kara Swanson, Oliver and Eliza’s mother, said that having this new place for their kids to play will provide she and her husband, Seth, with relief knowing their kids are still playing outside and being kids, despite their circumstances.

The roughly 15 club members, plus a few volunteers from the Roc Solid Foundation, finished building the playground in about three hours. After the surprise, the Swanson family and everyone involved in the build were treated to lunch catered by Wienerschnitzel.