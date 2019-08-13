How to enjoy the Northwest Washington Fair on the cheap

Watch drone video of the Northwest Washington Fair The 110th Northwest Washington Fair kicked off in Lynden, Wash., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, with festivities ranging from carnival rides and a demolition derby to animal exhibitions and Moo-Wiches. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 110th Northwest Washington Fair kicked off in Lynden, Wash., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, with festivities ranging from carnival rides and a demolition derby to animal exhibitions and Moo-Wiches.

Going to the fair can be expensive but it doesn’t have to be. We put together this list of ways you can make your dollar go further at the Northwest Washington Fair this year.

1. Park for free

There are many places to park if you head east on Front Street. Several churches, including the First Christian Reformed Church, have open parking lots directly next to fair-shuttle stops. The fair shuttle is always free and has several clearly marked stops along Front and Grover Streets.

2. See a show at the Banner Bank Festival Stage

The Banner Bank Festival Stage is located to the left of the main entrance to the fair. The stage has several acts throughout the day including a magician, a musical duo and a hypnotist — all free.

3. Check out the free Family Agtivities Tent

The Family Agtivities Tent is fun for kids and free. At the Agtivities tent, children can run through a hay maze, watch farming videos and milk Twister the Cow.

4. Grab a Fair Burger from Lynden Christian High School

For cheap eats, enjoy a cheeseburger, curly fries and a drink for just $10. The Fair Burger can be found inside the Haggen Expo building.

5. See a horse show

Free horse shows can be enjoyed all week long at The Grand Stand Arena. Tuesday-Saturday watch up to five different horse shows. Shows begin at noon and 4:30 p.m. so don’t miss out.

6. Bring your kids to the Small Animal Experience

The Small Animal Experience offers fair-goers a chance to interact with small pets such as cow calves and alpacas. Don’t forget to wash your hands when you leave.

7. Check out the exhibits

The Northwest Washington Fair has no shortage of fun exhibits to check out. A fun option for the kids is checking out the Legos and K’nex exhibit. Just don’t step on any! There are also the photography exhibits, horticulture exhibits and more. Don’t forget to check out the Wool Show, where you can help weave this year’s community quilt.

8. Pro tip: Pass on the carnival games

The games use fair tickets, which cost 50 cents or more each, depending on how many you buy.

9. Go on the Ferris wheel

The Ferris wheel is the longest-lasting ride at the fair, giving you the most bang for your buck (ticket) when you choose to ride it. It also won’t leave your stomach twisted as some of the more intense rides might.

10. If you’re gonna hit all the rides, buy a wristband

If you plan on riding more than seven of the main rides yourself, buy the $38 wristband. The best deal on tickets is $60 for 120 tickets, or 50 cents per ticket. The main rides usually cost 10 tickets or $5. So, if you plan on going on more than seven rides, (35$) the wristband is a better deal for your money.

A final thought ...

Don’t miss the Moowich.