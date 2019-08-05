State suspends Whatcom County counselor for having sexual relationship with a client

Here’s how Washington state deals with health care provider complaints The Washington State Department of Health can impose fines, require counseling or re-training and impose practice limitations or suspension from practice on health care providers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Department of Health can impose fines, require counseling or re-training and impose practice limitations or suspension from practice on health care providers.

The state has suspended the license of a Whatcom County counselor for having a romantic and sexual relationship with a client, the state Department of Health announced.

Lindsey C. Rogers’ credential has been suspended for at least three years as part of an agreement that she reached with the department’s Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program in July, according to the state health department.

Here are the details of the case, as laid out by the state’s order and statement of charges:

▪ Rogers was working as a case manager at an unnamed community mental health facility when she began serving as the case manager for a 32-year-old woman around Sept. 25, 2014.

▪ In spring 2015, Rogers began a romantic relationship with the client that “quickly became an intimate, mutual, sexual relationship.”

▪ Rogers sent explicit messages to her client via email and text.

▪ Her role as case manager ended in June 2015.

Rogers was punished under rules having to do with sexual misconduct or contact with a client.