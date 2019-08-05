Local

State suspends Whatcom County counselor for having sexual relationship with a client

The Washington State Department of Health can impose fines, require counseling or re-training and impose practice limitations or suspension from practice on health care providers. By
The state has suspended the license of a Whatcom County counselor for having a romantic and sexual relationship with a client, the state Department of Health announced.

Lindsey C. Rogers’ credential has been suspended for at least three years as part of an agreement that she reached with the department’s Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program in July, according to the state health department.

Here are the details of the case, as laid out by the state’s order and statement of charges:

Rogers was working as a case manager at an unnamed community mental health facility when she began serving as the case manager for a 32-year-old woman around Sept. 25, 2014.

In spring 2015, Rogers began a romantic relationship with the client that “quickly became an intimate, mutual, sexual relationship.”

Rogers sent explicit messages to her client via email and text.

Her role as case manager ended in June 2015.

Rogers was punished under rules having to do with sexual misconduct or contact with a client.

