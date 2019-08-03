Dog dies in two-alarm house fire that closed Woburn Saturday

Here’s what the Bellingham Fire Department does The Bellingham Fire Department provides emergency and non-emergency services to Bellingham, Marietta and the Lummi Reservation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Fire Department provides emergency and non-emergency services to Bellingham, Marietta and the Lummi Reservation.

A dog died and a Roosevelt neighborhood house suffered significant damage in a two-alarm fire Saturday, Aug. 3, along Woburn Street, according to tweets by the Bellingham Fire Department.

Woburn Street also was closed between Maryland and Alabama streets in the area while crews fought the fire, department tweets said.

First crews were called to the 2600 block of Woburn at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the PulsePoint app. A tweet at 12:50 p.m. announced the second alarm had been called.

According to a tweet at 1:24 p.m., the fire had been knocked down, but not before the dog had died and the house suffered damage visible from the outside of the structure. The tweet said crews would remain on scene for a while.

2nd alarm fire 2600 block of Woburn. Woburn closed north of Woburn pic.twitter.com/PSuIOABBvX — Bellingham Fire (@BellinghamFire) August 3, 2019

Significant damage to the house. Sad to report the loss of a dog in the fire. Fire is knocked down. Crews will be on scene for awhile. pic.twitter.com/jKcaHQcCZQ — Bellingham Fire (@BellinghamFire) August 3, 2019

Fire located at 2615 Woburn. Woburn remains closed between Alabama and Maryland. — Bellingham Fire (@BellinghamFire) August 3, 2019