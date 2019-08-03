Local
Dog dies in two-alarm house fire that closed Woburn Saturday
A dog died and a Roosevelt neighborhood house suffered significant damage in a two-alarm fire Saturday, Aug. 3, along Woburn Street, according to tweets by the Bellingham Fire Department.
Woburn Street also was closed between Maryland and Alabama streets in the area while crews fought the fire, department tweets said.
First crews were called to the 2600 block of Woburn at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the PulsePoint app. A tweet at 12:50 p.m. announced the second alarm had been called.
According to a tweet at 1:24 p.m., the fire had been knocked down, but not before the dog had died and the house suffered damage visible from the outside of the structure. The tweet said crews would remain on scene for a while.
