Did you smell the smoke in Fairhaven or Edgemoor? Here’s what was causing it
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says it is continuing to monitor the area where a small wildfire burned and has been extinguished just south of Bellingham.
Approximately an acre burned near Clark’s Point on Thursday, Aug. 1, DNR spokesperson Joe Smillie told The Bellingham Herald.
Smille said crews turned over some remaining debris on Friday, Aug. 2, which probably caused the smokey smell many residents in the Edgemoor and Fairhaven areas reported smelling.
Crews will continue to watch the area to ensure there are no flare ups, Smille said, adding that the cause of the fire is not yet known.
