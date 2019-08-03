Did you smell the smoke in Fairhaven or Edgemoor? Here’s what was causing it

Wildfire Training Academy readies DNR for expected busy season Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier.. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier..

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says it is continuing to monitor the area where a small wildfire burned and has been extinguished just south of Bellingham.

Approximately an acre burned near Clark’s Point on Thursday, Aug. 1, DNR spokesperson Joe Smillie told The Bellingham Herald.

Smille said crews turned over some remaining debris on Friday, Aug. 2, which probably caused the smokey smell many residents in the Edgemoor and Fairhaven areas reported smelling.

Crews will continue to watch the area to ensure there are no flare ups, Smille said, adding that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW