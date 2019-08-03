Local

Did you smell the smoke in Fairhaven or Edgemoor? Here’s what was causing it

Wildfire Training Academy readies DNR for expected busy season

Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier.. By
Up Next
Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier.. By

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says it is continuing to monitor the area where a small wildfire burned and has been extinguished just south of Bellingham.

Approximately an acre burned near Clark’s Point on Thursday, Aug. 1, DNR spokesperson Joe Smillie told The Bellingham Herald.

Smille said crews turned over some remaining debris on Friday, Aug. 2, which probably caused the smokey smell many residents in the Edgemoor and Fairhaven areas reported smelling.

Crews will continue to watch the area to ensure there are no flare ups, Smille said, adding that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Profile Image of David Rasbach
David Rasbach
David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.
  Comments  