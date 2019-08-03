Weekend off to a shaky start? Small quake rumbles near Mount Baker

What to do when an earthquake hits FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

A small earthquake gave the Deming area in Whatcom County a gentle shake Friday evening, Aug. 2, according to United States Geological Survey seismographs.

According to the USGS website, the quake struck at 8:27 p.m., had a 2.1 magnitude and was centered approximately five miles east of Deming and seven and half miles south of Maple Falls. That’s a little more than 20 miles south southeast of Bellingham and 10.5 miles west northwest from Mount Baker’s summit.

The temblor was measured about two and a half miles beneath the surface.

So far only one person has reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

That’s fairly consistent with magnitude 2.5 or less quakes, according to the Michigan Tech University UPSeis website, which says quakes that size are rarely felt and occur approximately 900,000 times per year.