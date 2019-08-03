Local
North Whatcom Fire crews keep dumpster fire from spreading to Blaine cafe
Fire fighters from North Whatcom Fire and Rescue were able to save the Peace Arch City Cafe & Bar from flames that started in a cardboard recycling bin and dumpster early Friday, Aug. 2.
According to a North Whatcom press release, crews were called to the report of a dumpster fire at 2:36 a.m. in the 600 block of Peace Portal Drive, but it was quickly updated to a structure fire.
The fire started in the recycling bin and dumpster that were stored next to the building, the release said, but “Engine 61 aggressively attacked ... and kept it from extending into” the cafe.
Eight units ended up responding to the fire, as North Whatcom was assisted by crews from Ferndale and Lynden.
The cause of the fire was undetermined following an investigation by the Whatcom Fire Marshal’s Office.
