Couple was enjoying an evening at Wildcat Cove when they realized the tide came in

A couple had to be rescued by Whatcom County fire fighters and U.S. Coast Guard personnel after they became stranded Monday night, July 29, on a rock outcropping in Wildcat Cove when the tide came in near Larrabee State Park.

South Whatcom and Bellingham Fire crews were called to 360 Cove Road at 10:18 p.m. Monday, according to the PulsePoint app.

“It appears they walked out when the tide was low, and we don’t know what they were doing out there, but when they were ready to leave, the tide had come in and stranded them out there,” South Whatcom Fire Authority chief Rod Topel told The Bellingham Herald.

Though the couple was cut off from the mainland, Topel said the water around them wasn’t all that deep. It was too shallow for the 45-foot Coast Guard response boat from Bellingham that also was called to the scene.

So rescuers had to utilize “some ingenuity and teamwork,” according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Coast Guard Station Bellingham.

“SWFA (South Whatcom) personnel were able to launch their inflatable raft from our response boat to enter the shallow water,” the post said. “Both of the stranded personnel were safely brought aboard and returned to shore safely. Great teamwork!”

Topel said the rescued man and woman walked away as soon as they were dropped on the shore.

But the incident should serve as a reminder to those who enjoy Whatcom County’s shoreline in the area, according to a Facebook post about the incident by South Whatcom Fire.

“Remember to always keep track of the tides and your surrounds when recreating in our beautiful Chuckanut area,” the post said. “Conditions can change quickly! We’re glad there was a safe outcome for everyone.”