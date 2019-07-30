Local
Marysville ambulance hits and kills 55-year-old Bellingham man
The Snohomish County medical examiner has identified a 55-year-old Bellingham man who was hit by a Marysville Fire District ambulance on State Route 529 east of Interstate 5 early Saturday morning, July 27.
According to a tweet by the medical examiner’s office, the man was identified as Wayne D. St. John. The tweet also said the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the method of death was accident.
According to a kiro7.com story on the incident, officials from the Marysville Police Department said that two firefighters were returning from Providence Hospital when they hit St. John in the northbound lanes of highway 529 on the Steamboat Slough Bridge. Witnesses reportedly told police that the man was walking southbound in the lanes of travel and was wearing dark clothing.
According to the Marysville Globe, the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m.
The firefighters immediately tried to aid St. John, KIRO reported, but Everett Fire Department medics pronounced him dead when they arrived on the scene.
“The Marysville Fire District is devastated over the incident this morning involving one of our aid cars,” the fire district told the Marysville Globe. “Our hearts go out to the man’s loved ones.”
According to the Globe, the two firefighters have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated and are receiving assistance from the district Peer Support Team.
The Marysville Police Department is seeking witnesses to the accident, the Globe reported, asking anyone who may have seen anything to call 360-363-8300.
