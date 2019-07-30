Marysville ambulance hits and kills 55-year-old Bellingham man

Here’s what’s causing Whatcom’s traffic fatalities The Washington Traffic Safety Commission found that impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving all play large roles in fatal crashes on Whatcom County roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Traffic Safety Commission found that impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving all play large roles in fatal crashes on Whatcom County roads.

The Snohomish County medical examiner has identified a 55-year-old Bellingham man who was hit by a Marysville Fire District ambulance on State Route 529 east of Interstate 5 early Saturday morning, July 27.

According to a tweet by the medical examiner’s office, the man was identified as Wayne D. St. John. The tweet also said the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the method of death was accident.

According to a kiro7.com story on the incident, officials from the Marysville Police Department said that two firefighters were returning from Providence Hospital when they hit St. John in the northbound lanes of highway 529 on the Steamboat Slough Bridge. Witnesses reportedly told police that the man was walking southbound in the lanes of travel and was wearing dark clothing.

According to the Marysville Globe, the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The firefighters immediately tried to aid St. John, KIRO reported, but Everett Fire Department medics pronounced him dead when they arrived on the scene.

“The Marysville Fire District is devastated over the incident this morning involving one of our aid cars,” the fire district told the Marysville Globe. “Our hearts go out to the man’s loved ones.”

SCMEO completed the exam of the 55-year-old male who was involved in a pedestrian vs MVC on SR 529, south of I-5, in Marysville, WA on 7/27/19. The decedent is Wayne D. St. John of Bellingham, WA. COD is multiple blunt force injuries. MOD as Accident. More info w/ @MarysvilleWAPD — Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) July 29, 2019

According to the Globe, the two firefighters have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated and are receiving assistance from the district Peer Support Team.

The Marysville Police Department is seeking witnesses to the accident, the Globe reported, asking anyone who may have seen anything to call 360-363-8300.