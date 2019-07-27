T-rex, stegosaurus and velociraptor racers run for a good cause in Sudden Valley

Watch drone video of dinosaurs racing on Sudden Valley Golf Course Around 150 people gathered to watch and participate in dinosaur foot races at the Sudden Valley Golf Course near Bellingham, Wash., on Friday, July 26, 2019. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Quesada family of Ferndale, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Around 150 people gathered to watch and participate in dinosaur foot races at the Sudden Valley Golf Course near Bellingham, Wash., on Friday, July 26, 2019. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Quesada family of Ferndale, Wash.

Around 100 spectators watched as nearly 50 dinosaurs sprinted down the Sudden Valley Golf Course’s driving range in a series of races on Friday, July 26.

Real estate agent Sommer Cronck organized the event to raise money for the Quesada family of Ferndale.

“Josh Quesada is battling stage 4 colon cancer which has metastasized to his brain,” according to the event’s Facebook page. “He is the father of five beautiful children and husband to Jen. “

With a registration fee of $5 and an entry fee of $10, all proceeds will go to the family. On race day, the family’s GoFundMe had already raised more than $9,300 of its $15,000 goal.

The Sudden Valley Golf Course was also hosting a member horse race social the same night and agreed to donate half of those proceeds to the cause.

The event was inspired by a similar race that was held at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Wash., that garnered more than 33 million video views on Facebook in early July.

Cronck told The Bellingham Herald in an interview that she had originally purchased 10 dinosaur suits for the races. However, the idea was so popular she ended up purchasing 15 more Tyrannosaurus rex, stegosaurus and velociraptor suits in a variety of sizes to fit small children, teens and adults.

She hopes to hold a similar event next year for another community-based cause. Until then, the 25 costumes will stay in boxes in her garage.