Nearly 100 canoes arrive at Lummi Nation – the final stop of annual Tribal Canoe Journey

Nearly 100 canoes arrive at final stop of Paddle to Lummi Nearly a hundred canoes and countless canoe families gathered at the Lummi Nation Stommish Grounds in Whatcom County, Wash., to welcome paddlers to shore on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nearly a hundred canoes and countless canoe families gathered at the Lummi Nation Stommish Grounds in Whatcom County, Wash., to welcome paddlers to shore on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Nearly 100 canoes arrived this week on the shores of the Lummi Nation Stommish Grounds — the final stop in the annual Tribal Canoe Journey.

The Lummi Nation hosted this year’s event, dubbed Paddle to Lummi, for the first time since 2007.

After final canoes landed on Wednesday, July 24, protocol, or the sharing of songs, tradition, ceremony and food, continues through Sunday night, July 28.

“I encourage all of you from Whatcom County, Blaine, Canada, Seattle, to come join us,” said Jay Julius, Lummi Nation chairman. “Today’s just the beginning of what’s going to be a great week and a great weekend.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Due to limited parking and the closure of Lummi View Drive through Sunday, July 28 at 6 p.m., buses have been arranged to take guests from designated parking lots to the Lummi Nation Stommish Grounds. Those parking areas are located at:

Silver Reef Casino – South lot.

Near Smokey’s Firework Stand on the corner of Ferndale and Slater roads.

Northwest Indian College: Lummi Library and Coast Salish Institute.

RV Parking: Eagle Haven on the corner of Haxton Way and Smokehouse Road.

Boat trailer parking: Corner of Haxton Way and Cagey Road.