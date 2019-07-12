Rollover crash on Valley Highway near Deming traps two

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Emergency service crews had to remove two passengers who were trapped in a car that rolled over in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, July 12, on the Valley Highway in the Deming area near Clipper.

According to emergency radio broadcasts, the vehicle rolled over at approximately 3:14 p.m. between Homesteader Road and Strand Road. The Pulse Point app placed the crash at 3288 Valley Highway.

The vehicle came to rest on its side, according to Whatcom County Fire District 1 assistant chief Rachel Carlson, forcing fire crews to extricate the passengers through the roof of the car.

Carlson said both passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said the Valley Highway was blocked in both directions at approximately 3:51 p.m. while fire crews worked to remove the passengers from the vehicle.

Axtman said the driver was a 61-year-old woman, but she did not have any information on the passenger in the car. She said neither had what were considered life-threatening injuries.