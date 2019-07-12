Here’s what’s slowing up northbound Interstate 5 traffic near the Iowa Street exit

Emergency units are responding Friday afternoon to the report of a traffic collision near the Iowa Street exit of northbound Interstate 5 through Bellingham. Traffic is beginning to back up. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Emergency units are responding Friday afternoon, July 12, to the report of a traffic collision near the Iowa Street exit of northbound Interstate 5. Traffic is beginning to back up.

According to emergency radio broadcasts, Bellingham Fire Department personnel were called to milepost 254 of northbound I-5 at 2:11 p.m.

A Washington State Department of Transportation camera at the Iowa Street exit on I5 appears to show traffic funneling down to one lane. The camera at the Samish Way exit showed traffic backed up the northbound on-ramp.

At 2:31 p.m., and emergency radio broadcast said that the incident had been cleared.

