Ready to fight climate change? City of Bellingham can help you with that

About 250 residents have taken the “I’m In” pledge to reduce carbon emissions since the city began the program in May, according to Riley Grant, environmental education director for the city of Bellingham.

The pledge is an initiative of the city’s Climate Protection Action Plan, which was approved in 2018.

“The ‘I’m In’ pledge is our first action as part of the ALL IN campaign,” Grant said. “It is designed to engage community members in individual actions that they can do.”

The ALL IN campaign is part of the city’s plan for the community to help met goals laid out in the Climate Protection Action Plan.

The “I’m In” pledge focuses on three ways citizens can lower their carbon emissions. They are:

▪ Shift transportation modes.

▪ Make homes more energy efficient.

▪ Switch to renewable energy.

One way people can shift their type of transportation is by using the Whatcom Smart Trips Program, which has information to help make biking, walking and carpooling in Bellingham easier, according to the city of Bellingham’s website.

Residents can also take advantage of programs such as the PSE Home Energy Assessment to learn more about how they can make their homes more energy efficient.

Individuals and businesses can also enroll in PSE’s Green Power Program to make their homes or buildings run on more renewable energy.

According to Grant, the “I’m In” pledge is a step people can take to personally reduce emissions that negatively impact the environment.

“It’s a new program,” Grant said, “so simply talking about it with friends and family members is the most helpful thing community members can do.”

The “I’m In” pledge can be taken on the city’s website where more information about the program can also be found.