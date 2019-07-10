Local

Search and rescue crews looking for overdue hiker near Mt. Baker Ski Area

The Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council announced in a Facebook post Tuesday evening, July 9, that a search and rescue team had been deployed to search for an overdue hiker at the Mt. Baker Ski Area.

The post was made at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday.

A follow-up post by the rescue council in the comments section made at 11:04 p.m. said that the search had been suspended for the night and was scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

“Search area is mostly technical terrain,” the follow-up comment said. “Weather moving in.”

A third post made at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, said the council had five teams in the field.

Whatcom County Undersheriff Doug Chadwick confirmed the active search to The Bellingham Herald and said the sheriff’s office would provide an update on the status of the missing hiker later Wednesday.

