Search and rescue crews looking for overdue hiker near Mt. Baker Ski Area

When you get lost or go missing, this crew will come looking Sgt. Scott Huso of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office describes several incidents over the past year that required specialized search and rescue skills, and lists the various agencies and volunteer groups that help when someone is missing or need Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Scott Huso of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office describes several incidents over the past year that required specialized search and rescue skills, and lists the various agencies and volunteer groups that help when someone is missing or need

The Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council announced in a Facebook post Tuesday evening, July 9, that a search and rescue team had been deployed to search for an overdue hiker at the Mt. Baker Ski Area.

The post was made at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday.

A follow-up post by the rescue council in the comments section made at 11:04 p.m. said that the search had been suspended for the night and was scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

“Search area is mostly technical terrain,” the follow-up comment said. “Weather moving in.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A third post made at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, said the council had five teams in the field.

Whatcom County Undersheriff Doug Chadwick confirmed the active search to The Bellingham Herald and said the sheriff’s office would provide an update on the status of the missing hiker later Wednesday.

This story will be updated.