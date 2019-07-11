Vegas-style gambling coming Friday to northern Whatcom County

The economic impact of tribal gaming in Washington state Class III Indian casinos are the dominant form of Washington State Gambling Commission-regulated of gambling in the state, accounting for $2.32 billion, or 86 percent of the total net receipts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Class III Indian casinos are the dominant form of Washington State Gambling Commission-regulated of gambling in the state, accounting for $2.32 billion, or 86 percent of the total net receipts.

The Nooksack Tribe’s Northwood Casino will begin offering Las Vegas-style table games Friday, according to Heather Songer of the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Table games include poker, blackjack, craps and roulette. In the past, the casino offered only games such as bingo and pull tabs.





The casino, at 9750 Northwood Road, north of Lynden, is open 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. other days, according to the casino website.

The Nooksack Tribe’s Nooksack River Casino in Deming closed in 2015. It offered table games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A tribal-state compact for Class III gaming, which allows the Las Vegas-style table games, has existed since 1991, according to documents on the gambling commission’s website.





The newest amendment required the casino, on top of already existing requirements, to dedicate .07% of its annual net winnings to:





▪ Fund treatment of problem gambling by non-tribal members.

▪ Fund in-patient treatment facilities for problem gaming.

▪ Fund problem-gambling studies.

▪ Support responsible-gaming policy in Washington state.