Southbound traffic on Meridian closed north of Bellingham
Guide Meridian is closed to southbound traffic just north of Bellingham following a crash Friday morning, July 5, according to emergency broadcast traffic.
Southbound traffic on Highway 539 is being diverted onto East Horton Road, according to radio broadcasts, following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection at approximately 10:22 a.m.
According to a tweet from the Bellingham Fire Department, multiple units are on scene and delays are expected.
This story will be updated.
