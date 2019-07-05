Local

Southbound traffic on Meridian closed north of Bellingham

Guide Meridian is closed to southbound traffic just north of Bellingham following a crash Friday morning, July 5, according to emergency broadcast traffic.

Southbound traffic on Highway 539 is being diverted onto East Horton Road, according to radio broadcasts, following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection at approximately 10:22 a.m.

According to a tweet from the Bellingham Fire Department, multiple units are on scene and delays are expected.

This story will be updated.

David Rasbach

