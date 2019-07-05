Southbound traffic on Meridian closed north of Bellingham

Here’s what the Washington State Patrol does The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington.

Guide Meridian is closed to southbound traffic just north of Bellingham following a crash Friday morning, July 5, according to emergency broadcast traffic.

Southbound traffic on Highway 539 is being diverted onto East Horton Road, according to radio broadcasts, following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection at approximately 10:22 a.m.

According to a tweet from the Bellingham Fire Department, multiple units are on scene and delays are expected.

Multiple units on scene at Horton and Meridian for MVC. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/UIgQLwRfFi — Bellingham Fire (@BellinghamFire) July 5, 2019

This story will be updated.