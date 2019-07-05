Alcohol suspected in a dirt bike crash that results in Ferndale man being hospitalized

Washington state arrests for driving under the influence The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017.

Alcohol is suspected to have been involved in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening near Concrete that resulted in a 20-year-old Ferndale man being transported to the hospital.

According to the Washington State Patrol news release on the incident, which occurred at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, Tomas E. Thompson, was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.

According to the release, Thompson lost control of the red Baha Blitz dirt bike he was riding at the intersection of Cape Horn Drive and Maple Court, approximately five miles east of Concrete. Thompson was ejected from the dirt bike.

“Alcohol, unfortunately, was a factor,” Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The cause of the crash is still being investigated and charges are pending, the release stated, but Thompson reportedly was not wearing a helmet.



