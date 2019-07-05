Local
Alcohol suspected in a dirt bike crash that results in Ferndale man being hospitalized
Alcohol is suspected to have been involved in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening near Concrete that resulted in a 20-year-old Ferndale man being transported to the hospital.
According to the Washington State Patrol news release on the incident, which occurred at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, Tomas E. Thompson, was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.
According to the release, Thompson lost control of the red Baha Blitz dirt bike he was riding at the intersection of Cape Horn Drive and Maple Court, approximately five miles east of Concrete. Thompson was ejected from the dirt bike.
“Alcohol, unfortunately, was a factor,” Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated and charges are pending, the release stated, but Thompson reportedly was not wearing a helmet.
