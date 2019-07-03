Did the lights flicker or go out? Here’s what caused Wednesday’s power outage

Three things to know for a power outage Winter storms can cause a power outage at anytime. Be prepared and safe with these three following tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Winter storms can cause a power outage at anytime. Be prepared and safe with these three following tips.

Puget Sound Energy reported a power outage that affected parts of downtown and the York, Sunnyland, Roosevelt, Puget and Sehome neighborhoods.

According to PSE’s outage map, the outage occurred at 9:13 a.m. and affected 2,179 customers, though lights flickered and remained on at other downtown locations.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by PSE spokesperson Janet Kim, a bird flew into a power line and caused damage, which affected PSE’s State Street circuit.

Kim said by 9:50 a.m., PSE had power restored to all but five customers.

“We don’t expect any additional outages at this time, but we do have crews making repairs,” Kim told The Herald.

Emergency radio broadcasts at the time of the outage reported a number of traffic lights out in the affected areas. The lights also were out on Lakeway Drive’s intersection with King and Lincoln streets.