Did you see the big red ship on Bellingham Bay Friday? Here’s what it was

If you happened to look out your window overlooking Bellingham Bay Friday, June 28, wondering if the weekend weather was going to be nice, you possibly saw a large, red ship on the water.

According to marinetraffic.com, it was the 539-foot Ivar Reefer, which has a homeport of Nassau, The Bahamas. The gross tonnage of the ship, which was built in 1990, is 14,406 tons.

A reefer ship is a refrigerated cargo ship, and according to the marine tracking website, the Ivar Reefer arrived at Bellingham Cold Storage at 3:19 p.m.

The website listed the ship’s last port at Antofagasta, Chile, but did not say what it was carrying.

