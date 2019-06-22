Local
PSE reports 3,300 Bellingham customers lose power. Here’s when the lights should return
A power outage is still affecting part of the Lakeway corridor Saturday evening, and the Bellingham Police Department is warning drivers to treat traffic lights that are out as four-way stops.
According to the Puget Sound Energy outage map, the outage was first reported at 4:39 p.m. and was impacting 91 customers at 7 p.m. Repairs are now estimated to take up to 11 p.m. to complete.
At 5:35 p.m., when there were 3,300 customers in downtown Bellingham without power, the problem had been diagnosed as equipment failure and was awaiting repairs. Repairs were estimated to be completed by 7 p.m.
The outage included some customers in the Roosevelt, Puget, York and Sehome neighborhoods as well as part of Western Washington University and downtown.
The Bellingham Police tweeted at 5:30 p.m. about the outage, reminding drivers to use caution at intersections where traffic signals were out.
According to the Pulse Point app, the Bellingham Fire Department responded to two rescue calls at 4:39 and 4:40 p.m. in downtown — on in the 900 block of North Forrest Street and one in the 1000 block of North State Street.
This story will be updated.
