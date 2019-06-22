PSE reports 3,300 Bellingham customers lose power. Here’s when the lights should return

What to do when the power goes out Tips to be prepared and remain safe when the electricity goes out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tips to be prepared and remain safe when the electricity goes out.

A power outage is still affecting part of the Lakeway corridor Saturday evening, and the Bellingham Police Department is warning drivers to treat traffic lights that are out as four-way stops.

According to the Puget Sound Energy outage map, the outage was first reported at 4:39 p.m. and was impacting 91 customers at 7 p.m. Repairs are now estimated to take up to 11 p.m. to complete.

At 5:35 p.m., when there were 3,300 customers in downtown Bellingham without power, the problem had been diagnosed as equipment failure and was awaiting repairs. Repairs were estimated to be completed by 7 p.m.

The outage included some customers in the Roosevelt, Puget, York and Sehome neighborhoods as well as part of Western Washington University and downtown.

The Bellingham Police tweeted at 5:30 p.m. about the outage, reminding drivers to use caution at intersections where traffic signals were out.

Large power outage affectingin the downtown corridor and Lakeway Dr. Please treat all intersections as a 4 way stop. @PSETalk has been notified and is working hard to fix it. #bp241 — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) June 23, 2019

According to the Pulse Point app, the Bellingham Fire Department responded to two rescue calls at 4:39 and 4:40 p.m. in downtown — on in the 900 block of North Forrest Street and one in the 1000 block of North State Street.

