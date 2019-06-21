Local
Did you catch the sunset last night? If not, you missed Whatcom County showing off
Sunset time-lapse from the International Space Station
Whatcom County woke up in a pink haze Friday, June 21, as the last day of spring Thursday treated residents to a spectacular sunset.
Some people were even lucky enough to witness what appeared to be a pink rainbow.
Summer officially began at 8:54 a.m. Friday, but before we get into searching for the perfect swimming holes and the best ice cream cones around, let’s take a quick look back at some of images captured and posted to social media on Thursday night as spring came to an end:
Comments