Did you catch the sunset last night? If not, you missed Whatcom County showing off

Whatcom County woke up in a pink haze Friday, June 21, as the last day of spring Thursday treated residents to a spectacular sunset.

Some people were even lucky enough to witness what appeared to be a pink rainbow.

Summer officially began at 8:54 a.m. Friday, but before we get into searching for the perfect swimming holes and the best ice cream cones around, let’s take a quick look back at some of images captured and posted to social media on Thursday night as spring came to an end:

This dusk rainbow though. from r/Bellingham

Joining the Party from r/Bellingham

Full rainbow on display on the boulevard boardwalk from r/Bellingham

Sunset tonight from r/Bellingham

My turn, sunset from my work from r/Bellingham

David Rasbach

David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.

