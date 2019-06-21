Did you catch the sunset last night? If not, you missed Whatcom County showing off

Sunset time-lapse from the International Space Station The International Space Station is the perfect place to view a sunset. In fact, the station orbits the Earth every 90 minutes — meaning this sunset you see is actually one of 16 the station residents see in a day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The International Space Station is the perfect place to view a sunset. In fact, the station orbits the Earth every 90 minutes — meaning this sunset you see is actually one of 16 the station residents see in a day.

Whatcom County woke up in a pink haze Friday, June 21, as the last day of spring Thursday treated residents to a spectacular sunset.

Some people were even lucky enough to witness what appeared to be a pink rainbow.

Summer officially began at 8:54 a.m. Friday, but before we get into searching for the perfect swimming holes and the best ice cream cones around, let’s take a quick look back at some of images captured and posted to social media on Thursday night as spring came to an end:

Y’all gotta check out a Bellingham sunset sometime #nofilter pic.twitter.com/CMdtZstRmz — mary (@missMary_7) June 21, 2019

Tired of seeing pictures of last night's sunset? I didn't think so.



Crews of our project on SR 536 in @MountVernonWA captured this stunning shot while they were paving. Happy #FirstDayofSummer pic.twitter.com/eUcmvtSXlq — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) June 21, 2019