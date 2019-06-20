Local
‘They burn pretty fast,’ fire department says as investigation continues into RV fire
The Bellingham Fire and Police departments are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a recreational vehicle early Wednesday, May 19, along Cornwall Avenue near the Bellingham Shipping Terminal.
The RV was a total loss, interim fire chief Dave Parker told The Bellingham Herald, but nobody was injured in the blaze, even though the vehicle was occupied when the fire started.
Fire crews were called to the 800 block of Cornwall Avenue at 5:35 a.m., Parker said, and responded within six minutes to find the RV fully involved. The occupant reportedly tried to put the fire out using an extinguisher but exited when that was unsuccessful.
“They burn pretty fast,” Parker said of RVs. “It depends where the fire starts and the conditions inside, but there’s not much structure to them. They’re not built like a house.”
Parker said crews were able to limit damage to the RV and were able to clear the scene by 6:15 a.m. The occupant was checked and no medical problems were found.
Parker said the occupant told fire crews he believes somebody started the fire. Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Herald that police are still investigating and working with the fire department to determine a cause.
