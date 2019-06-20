‘I can’t wait to visit you again, Mount Baker,’ star of hit TV show says after climb

Local

Mount Baker has two anniversaries in August

Mount Baker, Whatcom County’s most famous landmark, celebrates two important anniversaries in August. On Aug. 11, 1911, Joe Galbraith won the first Mount Baker Marathon. Forty-three years earlier, on Aug. 17, 1868, a party led by Edmund Coleman ma By
“This is Us” star Mandy Moore recently climbed Mount Baker, according to a post on the actor-songwriter’s Instagram page made Tuesday, June 18, saying ‘I can’t wait to visit you again, Mount Baker.”

According to the post, which included pictures of her visit, the climb up Whatcom County’s 10,781-foot stratovolcano in the North Cascades was the 35-year-old’s first try at technical mountaineering.

“It was my first dance with technical mountaineering, and boy am I FULLY in,” the post said. “There are so many places I’m hoping to check off my ever growing list, but I do know that I can’t wait to visit you again, Mount Baker.”

Moore’s post said she made the climb with a couple of friends, including Melissa Arnot Reid, the first American woman to climb Mount Everest without oxygen.

“There are some many lessons to be learned within the majesty of the mountains, and I’m ever grateful to get the opportunity to experience it alongside friends like @melissaarnot and @adrienneschaefer,” Moore’s post read.

According to imdb.com, Moore started her singing career at an early age and recorded her first album, “So Real,” when she was 15, and she made her first tour with the Backstreet Boys.

She also showed a penchant for acting, earning an MTV Movie Award for her role in “A Walk to Remember” in 2002. She starred in a number of other movies, including “Chasing Liberty” (2004), “Racing Stripes” (2005), “Because I Said So” (2007) and “License to Wed” (2007) and was Rapunzel’s voice in Disney’s “Tangled” (2010).

Most recently, she’s headlined NBC’s “This is Us,” which is set to begin its fourth season Sept. 24.

AP_19158100368523.jpg
Mandy Moore attends “This is Us” event red carpet at John Anson Ford Theatres on June 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision AP

David Rasbach

David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.

