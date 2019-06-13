Local

FBI, Bellingham Gang Task Force enter downtown massage parlor

Law enforcement agents enter downtown foot massage parlor

FBI agents and Bellingham Police Gang Task Force members enter a downtown foot massage parlor in Bellingham, Wash. on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
FBI agents and Bellingham Police Gang Task Force members enter a downtown foot massage parlor in Bellingham, Wash. on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
BELLINGHAM

FBI agents and members of the Bellingham Police Gang Task Force entered a downtown foot massage parlor Thursday morning.

Officers with vests that identified their agencies pulled an unmarked vehicle into a nearby parking lot and entered the Golden Foot Massage parlor at 207 E. Chestnut St. around 11 a.m.

Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said the officers were serving a search warrant on the business, but couldn’t provide additional information at this time.

The parlor door was open for around a half-hour, but then was closed.

Officials on the scene did not comment on the situation.

According to the Better Business Bureau website, Golden Foot Massage is a limited liability company owed by Yuling Yang.

The Washington State Department of Health website shows a massage therapist license is pending for Yang.

The Bellingham Herald has asked the FBI for more information.

This story will be updated.

