Local
FBI, Bellingham Gang Task Force enter downtown massage parlor
Law enforcement agents enter downtown foot massage parlor
FBI agents and members of the Bellingham Police Gang Task Force entered a downtown foot massage parlor Thursday morning.
Officers with vests that identified their agencies pulled an unmarked vehicle into a nearby parking lot and entered the Golden Foot Massage parlor at 207 E. Chestnut St. around 11 a.m.
Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said the officers were serving a search warrant on the business, but couldn’t provide additional information at this time.
The parlor door was open for around a half-hour, but then was closed.
Officials on the scene did not comment on the situation.
According to the Better Business Bureau website, Golden Foot Massage is a limited liability company owed by Yuling Yang.
The Washington State Department of Health website shows a massage therapist license is pending for Yang.
The Bellingham Herald has asked the FBI for more information.
This story will be updated.
Comments