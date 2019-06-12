Local

Part of Interstate 5 in Bellingham closed throughout the weekend, delays expected

One lane of northbound Interstate 5 will be closed tonight, Wednesday, June 12, as well as throughout part of the weekend, according to a news release sent from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Maintenance crews are closing the right lane of northbound I-5 just south of the Sunset Drive exit on Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The lane will also be closed Saturday, June 15, from 4:30 p.m. until Sunday, June 16, at 11 a.m., the WSDOT release states.

Maintenance crews are replacing worn concrete panels. The replacements are expected to create a smoother driving surface, preserve the roadway and reduce the need for future emergency repairs.

The work is weather-dependent, the release states.

Drivers are urged to prepare for delays and give themselves extra time to get where they’re going.

Denver Pratt

Reporter Denver Pratt joined The Bellingham Herald in 2017 and covers courts and criminal and social justice. She has worked in Montana, Florida and Virginia.

