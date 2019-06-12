Local
Part of Interstate 5 in Bellingham closed throughout the weekend, delays expected
One lane of northbound Interstate 5 will be closed tonight, Wednesday, June 12, as well as throughout part of the weekend, according to a news release sent from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Maintenance crews are closing the right lane of northbound I-5 just south of the Sunset Drive exit on Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The lane will also be closed Saturday, June 15, from 4:30 p.m. until Sunday, June 16, at 11 a.m., the WSDOT release states.
Maintenance crews are replacing worn concrete panels. The replacements are expected to create a smoother driving surface, preserve the roadway and reduce the need for future emergency repairs.
The work is weather-dependent, the release states.
Drivers are urged to prepare for delays and give themselves extra time to get where they’re going.
