Part of Interstate 5 in Bellingham closed throughout the weekend, delays expected

One lane of northbound Interstate 5 will be closed tonight, Wednesday, June 12, as well as throughout part of the weekend, according to a news release sent from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Maintenance crews are closing the right lane of northbound I-5 just south of the Sunset Drive exit on Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The lane will also be closed Saturday, June 15, from 4:30 p.m. until Sunday, June 16, at 11 a.m., the WSDOT release states.

Maintenance crews are replacing worn concrete panels. The replacements are expected to create a smoother driving surface, preserve the roadway and reduce the need for future emergency repairs.

The work is weather-dependent, the release states.

Drivers are urged to prepare for delays and give themselves extra time to get where they’re going.