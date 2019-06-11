Local

Alabama Street closed due to Woburn Street structure fire

Alabama Street near Woburn Street is closed due to a three-alarm multi-residential fire, according to emergency radio dispatches.

The Bellingham Fire Department is responding to the 2100 block of Woburn Street for the report of a multi-residential structure on fire with black smoke showing from the side of the building, emergency radio dispatches said.

One person was said to have suffered burns, according to the emergency radio traffic.

This story will be updated.

