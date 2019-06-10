Bellingham man dies, two others injured in rollover crash on Lummi Reservation Sunday

Here’s what the Washington State Patrol does The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington.

A Bellingham man died and two others were injured after they were involved in a rollover accident southwest of Ferndale Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle with three people inside was traveling southbound on Red River Road at Slater Road on the Lummi Reservation. The vehicle failed to turn, lost control and rolled twice before hitting a power pole, according to the State Patrol.

The occupants were identified as driver King A. Solomon, 40, of Bellingham, and passengers Robert N. Solomon, 25, of Bellingham, and Justin M. Zollner, 30, of Bellingham.

Zollner died at the scene, according to the State Patrol. He was wearing a seatbelt.

King and Robert Solomon were both injured and taken to St. Joseph hospital. King Solomon was not wearing a seatbelt, but Robert Solomon was, according to the release.

King Solomon was in critical condition Monday morning, according to medical staff at St. Joseph hospital. Robert Solomon was treated and released.

Charges and the cause of the crash are still under investigation. Drugs and/or alcohol were involved, the release states.



