Getting to the Bellingham airport is about to get easier as WTA makes route changes

Getting to and from the Bellingham International Airport will soon be easier because of changes to the local bus service.

Whatcom Transportation Authority will start providing service directly to the terminal building at the airport, BLI to frequent travelers, on Monday, June 17. Buses will depart hourly from the Cordata and downtown Bellingham stations between 6:40 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. on Saturdays.

Having service to the airport was one of the more popular requests to the WTA, particularly from people who don’t regularly use the bus, said Maureen McCarthy, WTA spokeswoman. McCarthy said that part of Bellingham is growing and they also expect to see ridership from people who work in the area or who are staying at the nearby hotels.

The WTA also made several other changes that will start on Sunday, June 16. This includes changing the routes to make it easier for riders in the Birchwood neighborhood and Lummi Nation to reach the Fred Meyer shopping center on Bakerview Road.

WTA is also ending Route 65, its two-year pilot program connecting Everson, Nooksack, Lynden, Birch Bay and Ferndale.

McCarthy said ridership was low for Route 65 at the end of the pilot project, but said in an email they are exploring other ways to serve transit needs in that area.

For details on the changes, visit WTA’s route changes page on its website.