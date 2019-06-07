One of Whatcom’s popular summer roads is opening early this season

Driving Mt. Baker Highway toward Artist Point for 2018 opening The Washington State Department of Transportation supervisor drives up Mt. Baker Highway toward Artist Point June 20, 2018, as the road was opened for the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Department of Transportation supervisor drives up Mt. Baker Highway toward Artist Point June 20, 2018, as the road was opened for the season.

Recent sunny weather and a smaller-than-normal snowpack means the road to Artist Point will be ready earlier than usual this season.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced in an email that it is planning to open the road at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 9. Crews were able to clear the 2.7 mile section of road in just 12 days, nearly half the time of last year’s clearing, said Ally Barrera, WSDOT spokeswoman, in the email.

It is the second-earliest opening date in the last 20 years, according to Barrera. The earliest opening of the road in recent memory was on May 14 in 2015, a year when the snowpack was very low.

With the road to Artist Point getting open, WSDOT is reminding travelers that there is a resurfacing project happening on Mt. Baker Highway. That will mean some single-lane closures with flaggers directing traffic on some stretches of the highway.

