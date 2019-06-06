Whatcom County couple loses dog and home to afternoon fire

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A Whatcom County couple lost their dog and home during a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters with North Whatcom Fire and Rescue were called to the 6500 block of Tut Terrace for the report of flames showing from a house Wednesday afternoon, according to Division Chief Jason Vanderveen. When crews arrived about 3:30 p.m., the house was well-involved, Vanderveen said.

Vanderveen said crews were on scene for several hours, but the house was a total loss. The two adults who were living in the home were not there when the fire started, Vanderveen said. Their dog died in the fire, he said.

Will Anderson, a fire investigator with the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s office, said there was too much damage to make a determination about what caused the fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The fire burned long enough it had a structural collapse in the back,” Anderson said.

Anderson estimates the damage to be around $100,000.