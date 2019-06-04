This Whatcom County counselor is accused of bartering cigarettes for ‘intimate contact’

The state is accusing a Whatcom County counselor of making inappropriate, sexually suggestive comments to a resident at a Bellingham treatment center where he worked.

Mathew Kevin Kyle Smith has been accused of unprofessional conduct, the Washington State Department of Health announced Tuesday, June 4. He has not responded to the allegations.

The allegations stem from his employment at Lake Whatcom Center, which helps those who are mentally ill.

He no longer works there.

▪ While working at Lake Whatcom Center, he “made inappropriate comments to Resident A, including but not limited to bartering for intimate contact with Resident A in exchange for cigarettes.”

▪ He also made “sexually suggestive comments in an attempt to lure Resident A into having intimate contact with him.”

▪ She rebuffed him. When she did, he “used his position of authority as her treatment provider to remind her of ‘her place’ in relation to his more powerful role, causing her to feel demeaned.”

Lake Whatcom Center fired him.

The state didn’t indicate when the alleged incidents occurred.

His credential expired in September 2018, but Health Department officials said they’re still focusing on him because he could reactivate it easily for up to three years after the expiration date.

On more serious cases, creating a record that could be shared with another state’s agency also would make it more difficult for health care providers to avoid discipline by letting their license lapse and moving to another state, officials said.