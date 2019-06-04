Local
Here’s where and when Whatcom County’s seniors will graduate from high schools
Graduations begin this week at Whatcom County high schools, where many plan to move from fields to gymnasiums if the predicted rain does arrive late this week.
Here are the dates:
Lynden Christian: 7 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 515 Drayton St., Lynden.
Blaine: 6 p.m., Friday, June 7, 1055 H St, Blaine.
Lynden: 7 p.m., Friday, June 7, 1201 Bradley Road, Lynden.
Nooksack Valley: 7 p.m., Friday, June 7, 3326 E. Badger Road, Everson.
Ferndale: 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, Civic Field, 1445 Puget St.
Mount Baker: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 4936 Deming Road, Deming.
Meridian: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 194 W. Laurel Road.
Lummi Nation: 6 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2334 Lummi View Drive.
Bellingham: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2020 Cornwall Ave.
Squalicum: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 3773 E. McLeod Road
Sehome: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2700 Bill McDonald Parkway.
